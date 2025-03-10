Her Bodybuilding Boyfriend Wants Her To Take Photos of Him, But She Won’t Because She’s Tired Of His Laziness

Well, this is an interesting story…

AITA for refusing to take “check in” photos for my bodybuilding BF? “My significant other (m33) and I (f31) have been together going on 4 years and have a toddler. After two years of struggling to get back into work after the baby (housecleaning in the meantime) I am finally getting a stable income. Bodybuilding professionally has always been SO’s dream so we decided this is the year for him to do it, and I would fully support him.

Bodybuilding is expensive to do so our deal was that I will cover the bills and rent and he will cover his coaching/household groceries since he will eat a LOT/supplements so he can focus 100% on bodybuilding and take a step back from working full time. Another notable thing is it is both of our goals to live from social media income. We discuss this constantly and it is a dream of ours. For context; I have over 145k followers over 4 platforms that I have grown in the past year and a half. I get a fair amount of income, nothing crazy but enough to cover bills. I’m filming myself all day and when I’m not filming I am editing and posting and it’s incredibly time consuming. Because of this we have 3 tripods and 2 photography lights. They are super easy to set up and fold away, simple inexpensive ones from Amazon. SO has 8k followers but only works on 1 platform. SO’s on week 3 of coaching and has to send a “check in” photo to his coach along with his weight in the AM every Wednesday. Last week and the week before I helped him but I told him he should use a tripod so it’s a more consistent angle for a photo, also because I have a lot to do myself and can’t just drop everything to help him every single time.

He also has been lazy to go to the gym in the morning to get his actual weight and has been sending the weight from days prior for check ins. This morning (Wednesday) he again asked me to help him take photos but that he needs to use the photo lights we have. I told him sure, go set up the light while I get my coffee ready and milk ready for our toddler when she wakes up in a minute. I finish getting the milk ready and he was standing there with his phone and the folded light on the ground with the cord still wrapped neatly around it. He didn’t even try to set it up and was waiting for me to come do it for him.

I lost my temper and told him forget it, he can do it all himself and use one of our 3 tripods. I went to get our toddler and left him to fend for himself. He told me he didn’t know how to extend the light and didn’t want to try in case he breaks it or something. He also said he didn’t know how to extend any of our 3 tripods.. that we have had for over a year. I told him if he wants to be a bodybuilder influencer he better figure out how to use a simple tripod and photo light and good luck honestly if he can’t do that on his own. He is angry that I didn’t just take a couple seconds to take the photos for him since it’s only once per week and only takes a moment. He also said that I promised to support him, which is true. AITA for not helping him?”

