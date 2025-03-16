Her Boyfriend Needs A Rental Car For His Business, But When She Refuses To Help He Accuses Her Of Not Being Supportive

Supporting your partner is important, but some people draw the line when it comes to dealing with certain risks.

So, what would you do if your significant other repeatedly asked you to put yourself on the line for their business? Would you agree to help? Or would you say enough is enough?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and decides she’s not doing it this time. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to help my BF rent a car for his business? So, my (32, F) boyfriend (36, M) has a business where he rents out black SUVs to drive people to events. I’m out of town taking care of family, and he has booked a gig that requires two black SUVs tonight. He has a friend who helps him drive people around, but that friend still doesn’t have a credit card despite saying he’s going to get one. This has been a problem as many rental places ask for a credit card for the deposit hold and will charge substantially more if they accept debit cards instead. My BF can’t use his credit card for the 2nd car because it’ll put him over his limit. So now they’re at the rental place and unable to get the 2nd vehicle.

She’s already been through it once and won’t do it again.

My BF is upset he’ll have to send his clients their money back. He called and asked if I’d be willing to help him get rentals in my name in the future to avoid this problem, but I said no. I’ve done this for my bf once before, and had to get up late at night and drive across town to get the truck, then swap with them. It was inconvenient and uncomfortable because I am ultimately responsible for the rental that’s in my name. I feel guilty because on one hand I know that partners should support and help each other, but on the other hand, I have already helped him out with a lot in the year that we’ve dated. AITA?

Wow! That is a tough situation.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer about her situation.

Great advice.

Here’s something to think about.

It is something he needs to figure out.

Exactly, he should only rely on himself for his business.

She has every right to refuse.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.