Her Boyfriend Saying “I Love You” Makes Her Uncomfortable, But She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him That Without Hurting His Feelings

Saying “I love you” is an important milestone in a relationship.

However, this woman admits that saying these 3 words has been uncomfortable for her since childhood.

Her boyfriend likes to say it to her regularly, and she’s not sure how to tell him that this bothers her.

WIBTAH if i told my boyfriend saying “i love you” makes me uncomfortable I am uncomfortable saying “I love you.” My dad used to abuse my mom. Then, he would sit me down and ask: “You don’t think I’m a bad dad, right?”

This woman has been uncomfortable saying “I love you” to anyone.

He would make me say, “I love you, too.” Then, I could go back to watching Spongebob or something. I do not say “I love you” to anyone else. This includes friends and family. I prefer to express it through actions.

Her boyfriend said I love you early in their relationship.

This is my (22F) first serious relationship with my boyfriend (25M). This is his second relationship. We’ve been together for 2 years. He said “I love you” 16 days into dating and a month into us knowing each other.

He didn’t pressure her to say it back.

I was very surprised. I thought people dated for like 6 months before saying that. I asked him why. He said he just knew how he felt and wanted to say it. I thought he was kind of crazy, but he did not pressure me to say it back, which was the most important thing.

She finally said it back.

Three months later, I said it because I meant it. I do love him. We talk every day and now he initiates it at the end of every phone call. I know this makes him happy, so I thought I would just get over it.

But she feels bothered.

But it still bothers me a lot. It has begun to feel routine, and I don’t want to feel like that anymore. There really seems to be no good way to talk to him about this without hurting him. WIBTAH?

Therapy might be a good idea to deal with her issues from her dad, but she needs to explain this to her boyfriend as well.

As they say, actions speak louder than words.

