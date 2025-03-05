Her Brother’s Girlfriend Broke Up With Him, So She Got Some Of Her Friends Together To Get Back At His Ex

Standing up for your family members when they’re feeling sad or hurt sounds great, but sometimes people take it a little too far.

This woman shares a story from her youth when a girl broke her brother’s heart. She broke up with him and left him crying.

Since her brother wasn’t feeling up to standing up for himself, she took matters into her own hands.

Don’t mess with my brother My (44F) brother (47M) have been close my whole life. I almost died when I was very young from pneumonia and he was just old enough to remember the experience. This made him very protective of me.

Well, around puberty he kind of stopped hanging out with me. I found out later it was because his hockey team mates were starting to eyeball me and he wasn’t having it. I grew up with his hockey teams. Went to school with some of his team mates.

In like 1995 he got his first serious girlfriend, who happened to be on my hockey team. One night, after a tournament my brother’s team had won, the team came to my parents house to celebrate.

My brother got a hold of a bottle and got crazy drunk and started crying. I’d never seen him cry before, so I did some investigating. Turns out this girl broke his heart.

There was a bag with all his stuff from her house and his class ring chilling on his dresser. She’s gotta pay. Turns out, our grandma was a bit of a dumpster diver and gave us about a 100 rolls of 1 ply toilet paper. So the team and I came up with a plan.

Our mom happily gave us the supply of TP and off we went into the night after he passed out. Said woman lived on a wooded lot with tons of motion censor lights. We empty all 100 rolls. Make my brother cry you’re gonna pay. Didn’t get caught, and it rained the next morning.

A couple weeks later, at practice, she came up to me and apologized for hurting him.

I did something relatively similar to his first wife. Waited for the papers to be signed and me and my boys went into action. Again, hurt my brother and you’re going to have an awful mess in the morning. I work nights. I’m awake while you sleep.

