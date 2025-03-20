Her Brother’s Girlfriend Stopped Sharing Her Location On The Life 360 App, So She Decided To Remove The Girlfriend From The Family Account

Man, technology is amazing. It gives us new ways to connect!

AITA for removing my brother’s GF from our Life 360? I (24F) have a younger brother Matt (21M) who has a GF (21F) named Selena. They got together back in 2021 and have had 2 babies during their relationship who I love dearly.

Selena likes to gossip.

Throughout their relationship, I have tried to be cordial and friendly towards Selena, I have heard many times of how people don’t get along with their sibling’s partner and I didn’t want to be one of those people. Throughout the years though, I have heard countless gossip from Selena about what she thinks about people in my family, including my mother. At the time, I would argue with my mother and sister (25F) in her defense, which now looking back I regret deeply.

Then there’s the family business:

My younger brother currently works a food truck that my parents have loaned him to make a living for his family while Selena stays home with the kids. During this time, my mom (52 F) and I have been working with him, sometimes without pay since some weeks it is too slow. While working with my brother is fine, I have felt that Selena sees herself as a boss and sees my mother and I as only employees.

If you don’t know, Life360 is an app that lets families track each others locations and sends out notifications for crash detection and emergencies and such.

There are times when my mom asks my brother if she can spend time with her grandkids, but he says no because they are with her family. We set up a life 360 a few years ago when they only had one kid and I would babysit, so it was Matt, me my mom and my sister.

Recently, I noticed she paused her location sharing (since jan 28). I didn’t think anything of it but she would still monitor everyone’s locations, since when my brother and I are working the weekends he lets me know when my mom is near as soon as he gets off the phone with her.

It doesn’t seem fair if she’s not sharing her location.

I didn’t think this was fair since she is still able to view our locations. This morning I was talking to my mom and she was sharing how she wants to see her grandkids and how she invited Selena to an outing on Saturday Morning (she ghosted my mom on). That was my final straw and I removed her from the account. So Reddit, AITA?

Selena seems to be lying about where she is, and she doesn’t want anyone to be able to track her. It only seems fair to remove her from the app.

Let’s see what the comments make of all this on Reddit.

Some had trouble connecting the dots:

Also, the work situation doesn’t make a lot of sense:



Are they busy or not?



One thing’s for sure, this whole situation is a mess.

