Her Dad Gave Her His Old Car, But It Needed A Lot Of Repairs. So She Told Her Sister She Planned To Sell The Car, But Her Sister Wanted Part Of The Profit.

AITAH for selling my Dad’s car and not splitting any money I make with my 2 sister? My dad (M84) bought a 66 Lincoln Convertible in 1968, just after my parents married. He has loved that car, and worked on that car, and kept that car in good knick for most of my (F52) memory. But as he’s gotten older he’s become less and less able to keep up with the maintenance.

Her dad made sure to propose the idea to everyone…

So, he asked my sister, and myself, if any of us would like to be gifted that car. Neither of my sisters were interested in. My older sister (F57) is wheelchair bound and a single mom of a kid on the spectrum. My younger sister (F49) and her husband simply don’t have the means to get the old Lincoln road-worthy again. When my dad asked if maybe my husband and I would like the car, (I’m sure I was the last one he asked, as I’ve always been the least favorite kid) we said yes.

This is where it gets interesting…

He was overjoyed. We had to spend $2,000 to ship the car across the country, and I’m talking ALL the way across, from one coast to the other. We are now in the process of having a professional classic car specialist/mechanic fix all the issue. The Old Gal has WAY MORE problems than my dad let on.

She took care of everything!

So, we are looking at a bill for all the repairs (some minor, but a lot of major ones like a new water pump, hydraulic pump for the convertible roof, a lot of electrical work, etc…), coming at us to the tune of $10-15 thousand. Here is where I may the AH. I mentioned some of this to my younger sister, and said we were thinking about cutting our losses and calling a reputable car auctioneer, to hopefully make a little coin and find the car a good home with someone who will be able to work on it themselves in the future.

UH OH!

She informed me that our dad promised her, that if I sold the Lincoln, I’d have to split the money 3 ways with my sisters. Um… excuse me?!? In zero conversations with my dad about this car did THAT little gem of information come up. So I told her it was the first I’d heard of this “arrangement” and oh hells nah! After all, the car was offered to both my sisters, before it was offered to me.

That’s INSANE!

I’m the one who has sunk ridiculous amounts of money into it, getting it at least road-worthy. I don’t know if any of you, Dear Readers, have ever read the bedtime story “Henny Penny”, but that how I’m currently feeling. No one offered to help me, so no one else should reap the-potential- rewards. So, AITAH?

They’re so GREEDY!

Why didn’t the sisters take their dad up on the offer if they wanted to profit off of the car?

