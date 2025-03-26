Her Dad Is Always Playing The Clown, And She’s Learned To Live With It, But This Time His Pranking Has Gone Too Far

We’ve all been there.

A joke that sounded funny in our heads but really wasn’t out loud.

A well thought out prank that actually ended up not being funny at all.

At best, an awkward silence ensues and you cringe your way through that tumbleweed feeling. At worst, someone gets hurt – either physically, or emotionally.

And if it’s the latter, you apologize sincerely and learn from your mistake.

Unless you’re the father in this story, of course. In his case, you deny your mistake, and place all the blame on the wounded party instead.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA because my dad pranked me? My dad is 34 (I am 17 and female). He is always pranking me. It started when I was a kid. For example, he jumps out or wears masks that are scary. I don’t know how he’s going to act with the mask on, because he goes too far when in character. Like one time he put a real chainsaw close to me while on. It didn’t have a blade, but I didn’t know that.

Yikes. Let’s see what prank this girl’s dad could have pulled to top that.

I also have very bad anxiety and take medical emergencies seriously. I’ve had so many close deaths including my mom when I was little, both grandmas, uncle, pets. My nana used to have medical emergencies when she lived with us and I was always the one finding her and calling for help.

Oh, uh. I sense another prank coming.

Recently, I got home after being gone all day. Usually my dad is on the couch in the living room gaming, which is right next to the front door. The TV was on, but he wasn’t there. He wasn’t in the kitchen or bathroom either. His girlfriend wasn’t home, so I thought maybe they went out somewhere – but why was the TV on?

And then the situation turned from weird to terrifying.

Then I realized I hadn’t seen my dog, so I looked in the yard out the kitchen but they weren’t there. I texted dad to tell him I was home, and heard his phone ding. My dog was standing over my dad, who was face first on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth. I didn’t even have time to think, I just started panicking. Everything is a blur because I was so scared; his eyes were open, which made my heart stop. I dialled 911 and said “something happened to my dad.”

You wouldn’t believe what happened next.

Then, he laughed. The lady on the phone asked what was happening because I had gone quiet. I shyly said never mind, and hung up.

My dad was laughing so hard, but I started screaming and called him a child and said grow up, because I thought he was dead. I asked him how could he do this to me and said I hate him. He said lighten up it’s a joke, but I told him I’m tired of his pranks and to never rely on me in an emergency because I’m not taking it seriously.

Let’s see how he responded to that.

He got mad and we yelled at each other, then I went to my room. He followed me to keep fighting. I slammed my door and he bust it back open and said he was going to ground me, but he never follows through with it so I just rolled my eyes and told him to get out of my room because I didn’t want to talk to him right now. I told him that his prank triggered me, and he called me a sensitive crybaby and said I was blowing it out of proportion. I had a bad panic attack but did he care? No.

Read on to find out how she felt in the days after the prank.

I’m still not talking to him much. He’s been moping around trying to guilt me into dropping it but I can’t. I remember finding my pet dead or the news my mom died, it makes my heart beat fast. I’ve cried a lot because of ‘what if?’ and because he’s making me feel bad for being upset. I said sorry for saying I hate him, but that’s it. AITA?

This dad is immature and went too far with his pranks, and he’s not grown up enough to admit it.

This prank would have been traumatic enough for anyone, but for a girl with serious anxiety and trauma around death, it was cruel, while his subsequent treatment was nothing less than bullying.

If anyone should be apologizing, it’s him.

Let’s see how the folks on Reddit responded to this.

This person agreed that the father’s behavior was completely inappropriate.

While this commenter offered guidance.

And others showed the girl some compassion.

She needs support, not scaring or belittling.

