Her Dad’s Girlfriend Threw Her A Surprise Gender Reveal Party That She Never Wanted, So She Spoiled The Reveal And Left

Gender reveal parties are very trendy, but not every parent wants one.

This woman was thrown a surprise gender reveal party even after she had been very vocal about not wanting one.

So she did something unexpected to stop the party before it even started.

Read about the details below.

AITA for ruining my own gender reveal party? I’m pregnant with a baby boy. He’s due in November. My fiancé and I didn’t care much about the gender of our child, so we didn’t make too much noise about it once we found out.

This woman told her immediate family her baby’s gender.

The only people we’d informed were our parents, their partners, and our siblings. My father has a girlfriend of three years. From the start, she had been asking me about my plans for a gender reveal party. I’ve always been clear about not wanting one.

Her dad’s girlfriend was pretty disappointed.

When I announced my son’s gender to them, she expressed disappointment because I hadn’t changed my mind about a party. I don’t like gender reveals. Never have, never will. I prefer a baby shower, which I think feels more like it’s about the actual child. I never tried to hide that opinion, either.

A surprise gender reveal party was arranged.

Days later, my father’s girlfriend invited me over for tea at their apartment. My dad was out of town. When I got there, about a dozen people popped out of hiding to surprise me. There were pink and blue decorations everywhere. This made what was going on pretty clear.

She was shocked at her surprise gender reveal party.

I stood there in shock. My father’s girlfriend excitedly told me she threw me a surprise gender reveal party. I’d already told her the gender, so she had taken it upon herself to order a cake with colorful frosting. She decorated the apartment, and invited a bunch of people over.

The guests were misinformed.

The guests included her mother, whom I don’t get along with. Some of her friends were also there. The other guests were my mother-in-law (not my mom), and four of my friends. As I later found out, they had been told I had changed my mind about gender reveals. I had not.

So she spoiled the gender reveal and left.

Still in the doorway, I looked over at everyone. I said, “It’s a boy! You guys can go home now.” I left without looking back.

Her dad’s girlfriend had been crying.

Hours later, my father called and was furious at me that I’d ruined the party. He said his girlfriend had put a lot of effort, money, and love into planning it. He added that I should have shown respect and gratitude for it. Apparently, she hadn’t stopped crying since I left.

Now, they are both upset with her.

It’s been almost a week, and they’re both still upset. Even after I explained I never wanted that party in the first place. They’re insisting I could have sucked it up for an hour or at least cut the cake. AITA?

While she could’ve played along, the real jerk here is the dad’s girlfriend for throwing a surprise party OP didn’t want.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

She completely disregarded you, says this person.

This person says it wasn’t her gender reveal party.

This person describes the party as “elite.”

Another valid point from this user.

Finally, short but simple!

Surprise gender reveal parties are not for everyone.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.