Her Ex Took All The Door Handles Off Of Her Car, And Now The Internet Is All Making The Same Joke

Have you ever broken up with someone and then realized immediately that it was a FANTASTIC idea to do so?

As scared and angry as she was, TikTok user @laxespanola must have had some thought along those lines when her unhinged ex took vengeance on her car.

“Yo, my ex really pulled all my door handles off my car!”

She said, using the correct amount of swears.

“And then threw them in the car!

Oh, my god.”

Absolutely diabolical.

Somebody needs to go directly to jail.

As you can expect, the internet reacted with empathy and support across the board.

Nah, just kidding, they all made the same joke:

The same joke:

Again and again:

At least we know the creator of the TikTok had a sense of humor about it:

But seriously, if someone acts like this, RUN AWAY AND CALL SOMEONE.

