Her Family Wanted Her To Visit More Often With Her Young Son, And They Made Her Feel Like A Bad Daughter-In-Law For Staying Away

Every family has expectations, but some in-laws have quite the penchant for guilt-tripping.

As a military wife navigates life far from home, her relatives’ desire to see her son starts feeling more like an obligation than an invitation.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not giving in to my families constant request to visit My husband is military, and since we have been married, we have been living in other states/countries away from my family. My family (who, before I got married, has never been more than an hour’s drive away from me) did not like the fact that I moved so far away. (they accepted it but always made me feel guilty). Fast forward to today… we now have an almost 2-year-old, and we live literally cross-country from them. It’s not our fault we are stationed at our specific base.

Her in-laws rarely let her forget this fact.

They are constantly trying to get me and my son to visit. I get it… they miss us. Or should I say, they miss him. Since he was born, their main concern seems to be seeing my son. They have even made comments about me flying home to “drop him off” to stay with them for a week or two. This is definitely not happening.

It’s starting to wear on her mental health.

Regardless, I feel like the AH because my parents (his grandparents and great-grandmother) aren’t able to see him as much, especially since they are older. It seems like every conversation I have with them revolves around them asking when we are coming home for a visit. They even suggested that my son and I leave my husband (since he can’t just take off whenever he feels like) to come and stay with them for a few weeks.

But at the same time, she has her own boundaries.

We literally just spent two months with them for Christmas while my husband was deployed. I feel so guilty that they are not in my son’s life on a daily basis. But at the same time, my husband and I are our own family now, along with our son. They even get upset when we try to plan family vacations instead of coming home to see them. I love my family dearly, but lately, it seems they only want me to come home so I’ll bring my son. AITA for telling them no? We have family things we want to do, and we will come home for a visit when we can.

She’s spent more than enough time feeling torn between two homes.

Let’s see Reddit weigh in.

Family who constantly guilt trip you aren’t really that enticing to visit with.

Even if they are older, they could make a trip themselves from time to time.

This reddit offers a few alternatives the family could try.

At the end of the day, visiting is a two-way street.

No matter how far she traveled, the guilt trips always seemed to follow.

Family may be forever, but no one should ever have to revolve their life around someone else’s wishes.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.