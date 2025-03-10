Her Father-in-Law Watches Soccer Until The Wee Hours Of The Morning, Until She Tells Him He Can’t Do It Anymore
AITA for refusing to let my FIL watch football anymore?
“I (22F) have to get up at 7 am in the morning to leave for work and I do work jobs so I’m very tired at the end of the day.
Recently there was a International cricket tournament going on and now a Football Cup which my Husband and FIL along with my FIL’s caretaker watches.
I barely know about sports and am too busy to watch.
The cricket cup would end by midnight but the football one in local time ends at around 4 am in the morning.
Which means all three men watch it on TV in my bedroom where I sleep.
We have only one TV where live football can be streamed and is fixed to the wall and the other TVs are too old and doesn’t support streaming and only have local/regional channels.
It was getting old fast…
It was fine for a few days.
We have in past together seen movies.
But that was like once in 6 months.
But this football tournament is going to go for about a month and everyday it’s becoming intolerable for me to have the lights and TV on cheering while I’m trying to sleep.
My husband has very flexible working hours and works from home so he can get up anytime he wants.
And my FIL is like 80, retired and a very lonely man (MIL passed away a couple of years ago).
I don’t like saying no to him because he is older than my grandfather and I respect him a lot.
But him sitting in my bedroom from 9 pm till 2 or 4 o’clock in the morning is something I don’t like anymore.
I’ve tried to tell my husband several times how them being there affects my sleep as I have to work 13 hours the next day.
He just shrugs and says that his father will take offense if he asks him to not come as seeing football together has been a tradition for them.
This led to me being very ****** off and I am not talking to my husband anymore.
He is now all sad and stuff.
But my friends and family had shown concern over this and asked me to ask my FIL directly.
I’m just afraid he might be hurt because he is a proud man and will take these things to heart.
He might end up not coming to my room at all which is bad as he barely goes anywhere else.
Most times we have to put in so much effort just to get him out of his own room as he has lots of health problems and can’t walk very far.
So now I have a dilemma…”
And here’s how Reddit users reacted.
This person was shocked about what was going on.
Another individual chimed in.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another reader said she’s NTA.
And this individual spoke up.
This family has some serious communication issues…
And this problem seems like it could be pretty easily solved.
