College Friend Kept Lecturing Her About Why It’s Bad To Take Money From Her Parents For School, So She Told Her Friend That Her Parents Probably Love Her More

AITA for telling my friend that I’m sorry her parents don’t love her as much as mine love me? I (22F) have a friend named Amy (22F) who I met in college. Currently we are in our last semester of college. I live alone, but she shares her apartment with two other people.

We never really spoke about our finances much, but I know that both of our parents currently pay our rent. The issue started when we talked about our future plans. I told her that I’m probably going to get a job and do my Master’s at the same time so that I can save up a little but also to finally have my own money to spend on some things that I love and to travel.

She laughed at me and asked me what kind of salary I expect while working part-time to be able to afford all that. I shrugged and said I didn’t have any expenses that I’d need to cover really, just food and that’s it. She looked shocked and asked me about rent and stuff and I said my parents will be paying for it.

She then went on a rant about becoming an adult, how she can’t wait to be independent, how she doesn’t want to take money from her parents and stuff like that. For the most part I tried to nod my head and listen to her, but then she said something like “I’d feel like a bad daughter if I were you.” And that really made me feel embarrassed.

My parents want to pay for my apartment, they can easily afford it and I’m not the type of person to be ungrateful for it. I spend a lot of time with them, I know they don’t lack money for anything, they travel, own their house, have a good retirement plan. They don’t mind paying for me and I don’t mind taking it. We have a good relationship. I know this won’t be forever and I don’t expect it to be. Just a few years until I finish my degree and get a higher paying job.

I got annoyed and told her to drop it, we can talk about something else. But she continued talking about how her parents want her to be a real adult, how I’ll never want to be ambitious unless I struggle and just more and more nonsense. (Not sure how important it is, but between the two of us, my grades are significantly better and I’m a few exams ahead of her in terms of passing this semester)

I just cut her off and said “Well, I don’t know, maybe my parents love me more than yours love you so they want to pay. I’m sorry for that. Can we now talk about something else?” We didn’t talk since and I do feel bad because I know that love has nothing to do with money and looking back, it’s such a rude thing to say, but I just said it to shut her up because she was insulting me and calling me spoiled for no reason.

I wasn’t even the one to start this conversation nor did I probe into her finances. She was the one who kept it going. Ever since that day I feel a pit in my stomach and I really didn’t want to insult her.

