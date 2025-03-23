Her Friend Who Has Been Going Through Some Financial Struggles Keeps Asking To Borrow Money, But She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Friend Any More Money

A true friend helps another friend unconditionally, but what if the other friend starts taking advantage of your kindness?

This woman admits not minding supporting her struggling friend at first, but eventually her friend seemed to need so much financial help that she was sick of it.

Now the friends are arguing, and she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to let my friend borrow money after she continuously asks me? I (27F) have a friend (28F) who has been going through some financial struggles. For some background, I own a business in the financial sector which has finally started taking off, and I am starting to see profits from it. I understand that life can be tough.

This woman’s friend has been asking for money.

But over the past few months, she’s been asking me for money—often. It started with small amounts, like $20 here and there which I was happy to help with because I understand everyone has tough times. But lately, the requests have been getting more frequent and larger in amount.

She was hesitant, but still lent her some money.

A couple of weeks ago, she asked me to lend her $200 because she couldn’t pay her rent. I was hesitant, but agreed because I thought it would be a one-time thing. Fast forward to this week, she’s asking for another $150 for “unexpected bills.”

This time, she refused.

I’m starting to feel uncomfortable. I’ve helped her out a few times now, and it’s starting to feel like she’s relying on me more than she should. I told her I couldn’t lend her any more money and explained that I just don’t have it to spare right now.

Her friend was upset and called her selfish.

She got really upset. She said that she’s been struggling. That I’m being selfish for not helping her. And that I have “let the money get to my head.” She made me feel guilty for saying no. And now, she’s ignoring me.

She feels like she’s being taken advantage of.

I’ve been a good friend to her. I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. I know I am in a fortunate situation, and I will happily help family and friends, but it is becoming a regular occurrence.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

Am I being too harsh by refusing to lend her money again? Or am I justified in setting a boundary? AITA?

Friends shouldn’t expect you to constantly give them money.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You’re been an ATM to your friend, says this person.

This person advises to “stick to your boundary.”

Here’s a valid point.

And finally, here’s more sensible insight.

Her inability to pay her bills is not your problem.

