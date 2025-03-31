Her Grandma Left Her Aunt Out Of Her Will, So She Wants To Give Her Some Of It But Her Aunt Says No.

It’s so hard when a family member dies.

AITA for wanting my aunt to accept money that wasn’t originally intended for her? A couple of years ago, my mom’s side of the family had to sell a massive farm that had been in the family for generations. The money from the sale recently went to my Gran (mom’s mom) and her siblings. My Gran, however, has been estranged from my mom, myself, and my other aunt Leslie for years due to a lot of really messed up family drama.

Despite that, my Gran recently reached out and sent my mom a portion of the money. My mom and I both agreed that we’d split it with my aunt because she was just as cut off as we were and it only felt fair. My mom has even expressed that my Gran wants to send my mom more money meaning there would be more going to my aunt beyond the initial split. I was really grateful for the money because it’s helping me a lot financially and I know my aunt could use it too. She just moved, has a toddler, and a new house. But when we told her, she was hesitant to accept it. She said she feels hurt because Gran didn’t intend for her to have any and the only reason she’s being offered it is because we want to give it to her. She’s not upset at us, but she’s struggling with the idea of taking something that wasn’t meant for her.

From my perspective, she’s overcomplicating something that should be a simple transaction. There are no strings attached, no emotional manipulation—just money that should have been hers in the first place. I get that she has a lot of feelings about Gran and the past, but this doesn’t need to be an emotional decision. It’s money that could help her in a very real way, and it feels frustrating to see her refuse it because of a grudge or principle. So, AITA for wanting her to accept the money and trying to convince her to take it? Or should I just respect her feelings and let it go?

