Her Husband Kept Her Up All Night Fussing About His Cold, So She Blew Up At Him When He Asked For Help With Their Toddler

AITA for blowing up at my sick husband when he asked for help with our toddler? I plan on sending this post to my husband once the verdict is in, whichever way it goes, so I’ll add as much of his perspective as I can. Our toddler was sick through the weekend. I was up with him one night from 12:15-2:45, and off and on the next night. I probably got 10-12 hours of broken sleep the whole weekend.

Yesterday, my husband mentioned he was starting to feel a little sick. Last night I went to bed early hoping to catch up on rest. All throughout the night, my husband woke me up way more often than my toddler ever does, even on a bad night. Some of the times were not directly his fault, but other times I felt like he was being inconsiderate. 1: He snored loudly in my ear. 2: He asked for another blanket because he had the chills. I told him it was at the foot of the bed. He asked for help and reminded me that he helps me when I’m sick, and that he’d still do the morning routine with our son. 3: He had a nightmare I had to shake him awake from. (normal) 4: He whispered at Alexa to ask for the time. 5: He asked for another blanket. I gave him mine. 6: He made a phone call (in bed) and left a full volume voicemail to his work to let them know he’d need to take a sick day. 7: At 5:30 in the morning, he woke me to ask if I could do the wake up routine with our son. (I do bedtime, he does wake up.)

At this point I blew up. I expressed how mad I was that he woke me up all night long, and now I have to wake up early to do what he said he’d still do and I don’t get to stay home and catch up on sleep. He said I was in the wrong because marriage is in sickness and in health. I immediately got up to get ready. He said I didn’t have to start getting ready so early, I said yes I did because I start work at 7:30. I barely make it to work on time when I wake up at 6:00, and now I have to unexpectedly skip my shower, get my toddler ready, get his food ready for the day, feed him breakfast, drop him off at daycare, then take myself to work. I said he was a grown man with a cold and he robbed me of the rest I needed and that I’ll be sleeping on the couch tonight. At that point I asked for space and we haven’t talked since. I was late for work which is a big deal at my job. Am I a jerk for being mad at my sick husband?

