Her Late Husband Left Behind A Life Insurance Policy For Her And The Children, But Then Her Entitled In-Laws Suddenly Started Demanding A Share

Losing a spouse is devastating, but grappling with the aftermath can bring its own unique challenges.

When a widow received a life insurance payout meant for her and her children, her in-laws suddenly had their own ideas about where the money should go.

AITA for refusing to give my grandparents my late husbands life insurance payout? My (35F) husband passed away suddenly last year, leaving me and our two kids (6M, 4F) completely heartbroken. He had a life insurance policy that paid out a significant sum, and while it doesn’t make up for our loss, it has given us financial security.

A few months ago, my in laws approached me with a request: they want me to give a portion of the money to my late husbands grandparents (his moms parents). Their reasoning is that they are struggling financially, and my husband would have wanted to help them.

I do feel bad for them, but the thing is that they never really had a strong relationship with us. They didn’t even come to our wedding, claiming it was too far, even though they travel for vacations all the time. They never made much effort to be in our children’s lives either.

And now, they suddenly think they’re entitled to the money my husband left for his family which, in my mind, means our kids and me.

My MIL has been calling me selfish, saying they’re elderly and struggling, and that I should honor my husbands memory by helping them.

But I feel like this money was meant for our children’s future. It’s not like I’m hoarding it; I’ve set up college funds and am ensuring were stable. AITA?

