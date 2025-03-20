Her Lunch Breaks Are Usually Fun And Games, But Her Husband Threw A Wrench Into The Works When He Decided To Surprise Her

Sometimes, the problems people deal with are extremely heavy, or dark.

AITA for being disgruntled with a work visit? On Tuesdays and Thursdays I spend my lunch break playing board games with colleagues.

My partner (we’ve been together over 13 years) isn’t at work at the moment, so messaged late morning to ask if I fancied going for lunch, then later messaged saying they were driving over just in case I was free. I was in meetings so didn’t see the messages, and at 11.40 they messaged to say they had arrived. I said I had lunch plans but I could cancel and head out to meet them.

She admits she was flustered.

I was caught off guard because I wasn’t expecting the surprise and had been looking forward to the lunchtime games. So I was a little flustered when I arrived, and I explained that I was happy to see them but hadn’t expected it and I didn’t like letting my colleagues down. They were visibly upset and half joked that they wouldn’t surprise me again.

My my, what ARE we to do?

To some extent I feel like my hand was forced as it’s not like I didn’t want to see them, but I had also wanted to play games too. Am I the [jerk] for letting them know I had mixed feelings about the surprise visit?

Some people like being spontaneous, and others don’t. It’s just good to know this ahead of time.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

It seems like a natural reaction:

It’s all about how you respond:

This is real life, though:

How well do you know each others’ days?



Not gonna lie, I wish these were the kinds of life problems I had to worry about.

