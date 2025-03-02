March 1, 2025 at 10:49 pm

Her Mom Keeps Pressuring Her To Let A 15-Year-Old Kid Use Her Student Pass And Won’t Take No For An Answer

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: Pexels/Kaboompics.com/Reddit

The mother-daughter relationship should be wonderful, but it often isn’t healthy, even into adulthood.

The college student in this story has a mom who fits that category.

Check out why she is second guessing her mom’s unusual and unfair request.

AITA My mother asked me to buy her friends son a day pass ticket with my student discount and I said no?

My mother has a bad habit of asking me for random stuff.

We do not get along, and we never really have.

Today, I got a text from a random message asking if I would buy a day pass for their son this Saturday at the local ski resort.

Here’s why it’s uncomfortable.

I do not know these people.

The kid is friends with my younger brother, but I’ve never met him or his parents.

His sister is a year younger than me and goes to the same college I do, and can get the same discount.

Not to mention, I have to work on Saturday and I am not going to be late because I have to go pick up a pass at the ski hill, and meet up then with these random people.

So, I texted my mom about it.

She claims she didn’t give the lady my number, but where else would she have gotten it?

But her mom won’t relent.

Mom said I was being dramatic, but they literally request ID when you go to pick up the ticket, and I have to sign waivers and stuff in my name.

The kid is 15 and it would be a college student pass!

So I polite text the lady back and tell her I have to work, I’m not sure how all that works, and that I’m sorry I can’t help.

My mom is acting like I committed an unforgivable act.

AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

As if retail wasn’t hard enough!

Source: Reddit/AITA

Why don’t people consider liability?

Source: Reddit/AITA

Yes. It’s so wrong.

Source: Reddit/AITA

How perceptive!

Source: Reddit/AITA

Yes. Don’t deal with people who try to throw you under the bus.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Mom, you have issues.

And this is probably just one of them.

