Her Mother Told Her She Booked A Trip To Morocco For Her Birthday, But Then Found Out The Trip Was Actually For Someone’s Wedding

Going on a trip for your birthday can be a lot of fun, especially if it is to a great destination.

What would you do if your mom booked a surprise trip to Morocco for your birthday but then you found out that it was also to go to a wedding for a family member?

That is what happened to the birthday girl in this story, so she feels like this isn’t a gift for her birthday at all.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA? I refused to go on my “birthday trip” with my family AITA, I got a text randomly from my mum saying she had booked for us to go to Morocco on my 20th birthday with the family. Sounds great right? Absolutely not.

I come to find out that she had actually booked the tickets to go to my step sisters wedding in Morocco to marry a man she has known for 3 months. The marriage is a complete sham, my step sister and this mystery Moroccan man had previously agreed to get married so that he could get a visa, allegedly they fall in love (all within 3 months) and now it’s genuine?

It also turns out that we leave Morocco the morning after my birthday and my mum “couldn’t book any other flights” (she could they were just on sale so more convenient for her I guess).

She also didn’t give me a heads up or a choice in this so essentially she was content with ditching me on my 20th birthday (a big one in my opinion) to go to this fake wedding with a women she barely sees and a man she’s never met. My birthday would be rushed and spent packing our bags for the day after. I would have had to also spend the whole week hearing all about this wedding I don’t even agree on and living under the same roof as my stepdad and other step siblings I don’t get on with.

It all just feels like it’s been rushed, poorly planned and is convenient for my mum because she gets to cram my birthday in at the end of it. To make matters worse she said it’s too complicated and stressful if I bring a friend when I asked, which is weird as I should have at least one say in what happens on my big day. She also called me very selfish and self centered because I refuse to go. But I’m okay with being selfish on my birthday. I see her side to it but equally I’m angry and upset.

