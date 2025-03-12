Her Mother Treated Her Like An Unpaid Therapist To Complain To About Her Marriage, But When One Teen Finally Put Her Foot Down, Her Mother Started Throwing Insults At Her

Not all battles are fought on a battlefield — some rage daily in the living room.

Caught between two warring sides, one teenager found herself drafted into a war she never signed up for, a war between her parents.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not helping with my parents’ marriage issues? My parents have always had clashing personalities, and it’s common for them to pick fights with each other every single day — sometimes multiple times. I (F17) used to try and calm them down or stop the fight, but it’s proved useless as they never listen to me and just continue screaming at each other without achieving anything.

Her mother really has no boundaries when it comes to airing all of her and her husband’s dirty laundry.

Recently, after their fights, my mom has been turning to me after my dad leaves and continuing to shout all her complaints about him to me. This has been happening for a couple of years now, and I don’t really know what to do besides listen.

But the teen finds herself uncomfortable with this arrangement.

However, it really messes with my head sometimes and puts me in a bad mood for the rest of the day. So today, I asked if she could stop turning to me and shouting after their fights.

Her mother doesn’t take this well at all and starts hurling insults.

She called me cold-hearted and said I offered no emotional support. Then, she started talking about how that’s why I don’t go out with friends and my social life. I told her to stop, but she kept going on about how I should be trying to help with their marriage if I care about or love my parents.

Her mother does need someone to talk to, but it shouldn’t be her.

I told her that if she really wants help, she should at least try talking to him instead of shouting or get a counselor. Despite this, she kept saying that if they divorced, I would feel guilty because I didn’t do anything to fix it.

The mother is putting a back-breaking amount of pressure on this girl.

She basically said I needed to save them from divorcing. She also said that I don’t understand what a divorce means and that once they divorced, I’d regret it or something.

But she knows that her parents’ turmoil is way out of her control.

But I don’t even know how I would help or if I’m even supposed to do that as their child. AITA for saying there’s nothing I can do to help?

This is a situation no child should have to find themselves in.

What did Reddit have to say?

At this point, the more the teen is away from home, the better.

Maybe a heartfelt appeal would be a step in the right direction for these parents.

If the mom is going to continue to cross boundaries, she doesn’t deserve to be told what she wants to hear.

What this mom is doing is wrong — there’s no question about it.

Saving a marriage isn’t a job for a teenager.

