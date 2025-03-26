Her Sister-In-Law Had A Baby, But After Hearing Her Description Of Her Pregnancy And Childbirth Experience, She’s Not Sure She Was Ever Actually Pregnant

We’ve got an absolutely WILD story for you here today.

It’s about families, babies, and the possible lies that connect them.

One woman doesn’t believe anything her sister-in-law has to say about her pregnancy and childbirth experience.

Let’s find out why.

AITA for ‘gossiping’ with my mum about my brother’s fiancé is potentially lying about giving birth? I (22f) have an older brother (John-32m) who has been with his fiancé (Jane-30f) for 4 years. They have a 4 month old.

But things are about to get weird.

Jane found out she was pregnant at 5 and a half weeks and immediately called my mum to tell her. Mum was confused, but still very excited. Jane said she was going to tell John when he got back from his work trip.

Jane called back.

A few hours later, she called again, sobbing, saying she has ‘insatiable cravings’. Mum made a joke like ‘isn’t it a bit early for cravings?’ and Jane went OFF on her. She started yelling about how this was ‘her pregnancy’ and no one else’s. It was an odd reaction. She also apologized for her outburst by blaming it on hormones

But things are gonna get weirder.

When my brother returned from his trip, him and Jane left to stay at her mother’s and we didn’t see her until after the baby was born. John said this was because Jane was afraid of losing the pregnancy and wanted to be with her mum and we needed to respect boundaries. Whenever someone would ask about Jane or the baby, they would shut it down with vague answers like ‘Every pregnancy is different’ or ‘She’s carrying small, which isn’t unusual’.

They were quite secretive.

They barely shared anything about the pregnancy. No ultrasound pictures, no baby shower, and Jane didn’t want anyone around during the delivery. I also discovered that every craving she listed, came from one article about pregnancy cravings (she even listed multiple items in the same order as the article)

It’s your life and your privacy of course, but this is odd.

When the baby was born, we were finally allowed to see Jane and John (and baby of course). It was very bittersweet as we all wished we could have been there for Jane to help out, but Jane and John both reassured us that we did help out by staying away during the pregnancy. The weirdest part though, is how Jane describes the birth. She claims she had an epidural via IV drip into her HAND …which is NOT how those are administered. When I asked clarifying questions (thinking she had gotten confused, which is understandable) she shut down and refused to answer, like how she would during the pregnancy.

Jane said other things that seemed impossible to believe.

She said the baby had ‘latching issues’ because he was born with no umbilical cord stump. This can technically happen, but it’s a rare and fatal medical condition that their baby does not have. The final straw was when she told us that the baby ‘basically fell out of her’ within an hour of being in labour, despite my brother telling us how hard the birth was (and even stating that was why they weren’t going to try for any more kids).

She’s not the only one who doesn’t believe the inconsistent stories.

Mum is on the same side as me, and has been noting this inconsistencies and inaccuracies but doesn’t know how to bring it up. And their reactions don’t help. A few days ago, my brother text mum saying her doubt of Jane is disrespectful and they both want full apologies from the both of us for ‘bullying’ Jane about her pregnancy/labor. I haven’t made any outright accusations about it, nor have I said any of this to Jane. I’ve only asked questions when she brings the birth/pregnancy up. AITA for having doubts?

It does sound like Jane is probably lying.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

What is even the motive here?

A lot of people said to just move forward.

I mean honestly, what would you have thought?



Everything points to a lie.

