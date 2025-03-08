Her Sister Never Helped Out With Chores, So Finally She Told Mom And Got The Sister In Trouble

When living at home and going to school, you will often be asked to help out around the house to make sure things get done.

AITA for not giving my sister credit for the tasks I get done around the house? Some Background: I (19F) live at home with my sister (20F) and mom (55F). At home we have 5 pets, our house is on the smaller size but it does have 3 floors. My mom works 5 days a week. She spends most of her time on her days off, getting extra work done.

My sister and I work 2 days a week, family rules dictate we can’t work more during the semester in order to prioritize our studies. The other five days, we both have classes. All of my classes are in person meanwhile all of my sister’s classes are online. I also have doctors appointments throughout the week each week. My sister and I have equal responsibilities in the house. We must take care of the pets, clean what needs to be cleaned, etc. It’s basic stuff. The problem comes that I’m the only one that who gets the job done. When I get home from class (4 hours after my sister gets up), I have to turn off lights and open all the curtains. Same with walking/feeding the animals, cleaning dishes, cleaning the other rooms in the house. I do it all every single day.

My sister has accepted that if she doesn’t do stuff, then I’ll just do it and I won’t say anything about it. The alternative is me not getting the stuff done then both of us get in trouble. Today, our mom gave both of us the task of replacing the kitty litter. I spent the day studying and it completely slipped my mind. I fully admit that I did not do it. When she got home, she was frustrated with us for not having the job done.

In a moment of irritation, I yelled and said “maybe if [sisters name] helped out for once, stuff could get done”. My mom asked me to explain what I meant, so I told her about having to do all the jobs by myself on top of all the stuff I had on my own. This of course got my sister in a lot of trouble. I feel justified in not giving my sister credit because she really has not given any help. But my sister is calling me a jerk because I should have just let the lecture end by not mentioning her not helping.

Instead she got chewed out, which didn’t help her mood since she was having a hard time with her boyfriend breaking up with her. So I don’t know. Am I the wrong for not giving my sister credit for me getting tasks done around the house without her help? (Before you ask: why don’t you move out? Financial reasons, with college expenses it’s too expensive to move into an apartment or dorm. The other reason for me personally is that I’m in a disability program that’s helping me get the skills I need to live on my own, I’m not ready to be independent yet.)

