Her Sister Wanted Her To Wake Up Her Pet Hamster So Her Son Could See It, But She Refused To Wake It Up

Hamsters are adorable when they’re asleep.

This woman doesn’t like to disturb her hamster’s sleep since she figures nobody likes to be abruptly woken up.

Her sister thinks this reasoning is ridiculous and wants her to change her mind.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not willing to wake my hamster so my nephew can see him? I (25F) have a pet hamster named Boris. I also have a nephew who is almost 2. When he comes over, he wants to see Boris.

This woman would let her nephew see her pet hamster.

I do take him down to look from outside his cage. He calls out his name. This is the best he can do as an almost 2-year-old. Sometimes, he sees him when Boris decides to get up in the middle of the day.

But she doesn’t like waking Boris up.

I don’t like to wake my hamster because I get no one wants to randomly be woken up. I know my nephew calling out his name may wake him up. But I digress.

Her sister asked why she wouldn’t just wake up the hamster.

Today, I took my nephew upstairs after he went to see Boris. I mentioned how he was “night night.” My sister (31F) has asked why don’t I just wake him up because my nephew wanted to see him.

She asked her sister if she likes getting woken up.

I told her that I don’t want to wake him. I said that she doesn’t like it when she’s woken up. My sister then started getting annoyed.

Her sister thought it wasn’t the same.

She said he’s just a hamster, and that she’s a person. I asked her, “So?” I mentioned again how I don’t want to wake him up.

Her sister argued.

She then mentioned how I used to wake my nephew up. That was when he was a baby, but I don’t remember even doing that. So AITA for not wanting to wake my hamster?

It’s her hamster. She should get to decide the rules.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Here’s an honest and straightforward remark.

This person says she is doing the right thing.

Short and simple.

Here’s another valid point.

You’re a super nice owner, says this person.

No one wants to be randomly woken up—even if they are animals.

