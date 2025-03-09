Her Sister’s Boyfriend Wouldn’t Contribute Financially For Their Living Arrangement, So She Asked Him To Move Out

Living with siblings in adulthood can get pretty awkward.

The thing is, in the right circumstances, it can be great, too.

These two just weren’t the best combo, though.

Check out the details and find out why.

AITA for kicking my sister’s boyfriend out because he wasn’t contributing? I lived with my sister for years and at some point, she invited her boyfriend to move in with us because he didn’t have enough money for a place of his own. She saw it as normal since we had the resources, but I wasn’t comfortable with the situation.

She had good reason to be uneasy.

Over time, problems started arising, and I felt like this arrangement wasn’t working. He wasn’t contributing financially, and I felt it wasn’t fair for me to keep supporting him indirectly. So, after a lot of arguments, I made the decision to ask him to leave. However, my sister kept insisting on bringing him back. Even after he moved out and found a job, he still didn’t rent a place of his own. Instead, they kept bouncing between different places until she got tired and tried to convince me to let him move back in again.

But here’s why it’s still uncomfortable.

Now, they’re planning to get married in three months, but he still hasn’t secured his own place. I can’t help but feel like he’s waiting for her to rent a home so they can split the cost—or that he expects her to support him the way she did before. I made my decision a year ago because I wanted to set a boundary and push him to be more independent. But seeing how things have played out, I’m questioning the decision I made . AITA for kicking him out?

Here is what folks are saying.

He needs to read up on the laws around this.

Maybe because math is hard?

There needs to be clear rules.

As simple as that.

I’d choose this option. Less drama.

Move on!

It will be better for everyone involved.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.