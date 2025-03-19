Her Son Was Supposed To Be The Ring Bearer For His Aunt, But Then The Aunt Changed Her Mind For A Hypothetical Reason

Weddings are supposed to be a beautiful day, but behind the scenes there’s often endless family fights.

AITAH for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding after she uninvited my autistic son from being ring bearer because he ‘might ruin her day’? I (34F) have a 6-year-old son, Liam, who’s autistic. He’s nonverbal but loves people and gets excited in his own way—flapping his hands, making happy noises.

My sister (29F) is getting married in two months and originally asked Liam to be the ring bearer, which I was thrilled about. I’ve been helping her plan the wedding, even agreeing to pay for the venue ($5,000) because she’s tight on money.

Last week, she called me crying, saying she’d been ‘thinking it over’ and decided Liam couldn’t be ring bearer anymore. She said she’s worried he might ‘freak out’ during the ceremony and ruin her perfect day. I told her we could practice with him, and he’s been to events before without issues, but she wouldn’t budge. She even suggested he not come to the wedding at all, claiming it’d be ‘too much for him.’

Liam adores her and was so excited to wear a little suit. I got upset and said if my son isn’t welcome, I’m not paying for the venue. Now she’s calling me selfish, saying I’m holding money over her head and ruining her wedding. Our parents are split—Mom says I’m overreacting, Dad says she’s being cruel. AITAH for pulling the funding?

Personally this is shaping up to be a wedding I wouldn’t want to attend.

