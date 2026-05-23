A Dachshund’s Unexpected “Six-Pack” Is Going Viral

Well, you don’t see this very often…

A Dachshund named Finn is the star of the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, and the text overlay says it all…

It reads, “Anyone else’s dog also have abs?”

The woman said, “I’m not sure why we’re so dramatic for the eyedrops this morning.”

Finn gave the bottle of drops the evil eye…

The woman added, “So dramatic. Just watch.”

Finn squirmed and it’s obvious he didn’t want to get the drops.

But let’s get back to the main point here…Finn’s abs!

Wow!

caption, “He’s single, by the way.”

Here’s the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This pooch needs to enter some bodybuilding contests!