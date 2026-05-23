May 23, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Dachshund’s Unexpected “Six-Pack” Is Going Viral

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@finnthedachshund3

Well, you don’t see this very often…

A Dachshund named Finn is the star of the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, and the text overlay says it all…

It reads, “Anyone else’s dog also have abs?”

woman with her dog

TikTok/@finnthedachshund3

The woman said, “I’m not sure why we’re so dramatic for the eyedrops this morning.”

Finn gave the bottle of drops the evil eye…

woman with her dog

TikTok/@finnthedachshund3

The woman added, “So dramatic. Just watch.”

Finn squirmed and it’s obvious he didn’t want to get the drops.

But let’s get back to the main point here…Finn’s abs!

Wow!

caption, “He’s single, by the way.”

woman with her dog

TikTok/@finnthedachshund3

Here’s the video.

@finnthedachshund3

He’s single btw 🤣 just kidding. He got his eye cut by a Great Danes paw so we had to do eye drops which he hated at the time #minidachshund #dachshund #cushingsdiseasedogs #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Finnthedachshund

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.37.09 PM A Dachshund’s Unexpected “Six Pack” Is Going Viral

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.37.22 PM A Dachshund’s Unexpected “Six Pack” Is Going Viral

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.37.31 PM A Dachshund’s Unexpected “Six Pack” Is Going Viral

This pooch needs to enter some bodybuilding contests!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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