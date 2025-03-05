Her Stepfather Sold The Jade Necklace She Had Gifted Her Grandmother Not Even 24 Hours After She Passed Away, So She Soaked His Brand New Laptop And Exposed Him As A Thief

Imagine giving your grandma a special gift, and then when she passes away, someone sells it without even asking you.

That’s what happened to this woman, and after seeing red, she decided to make things right without missing a beat.

She went nuclear.

Let’s see how she dealt with the situation.

I got revenge on my stepdad for selling my late grandmothers jade pendant necklace I 23(F) lost my grandma due to Covid complications in January of 2022. I had bought my grandma a jade necklace pendant and bought myself a rose quarts pendant. Her necklace costed 200$, this was because it was wrapped in real gold and it was a huge piece of jade.

My mother’s husband (my stepdad) treated my grandmother and me horribly. He abused me for years and treated my grandma like a slave. My grandma raised all of my siblings and I. My youngest half-brother on my mom’s side is my stepdad’s son. Not even 24 hours after her passing, my Nmom (narcissistic mother) told me she would go through her room at the end of the week.

NOT EVEN 24 HOURS LATER her room was cleared, and I noticed a fat wad of cash in my stepfather’s hand. I asked my stepdad if I could have my grandmas jade pendant back. It was very important to me because it was hers and she wore it all the time. My stepdad told me that he sold it because “Everything in her room was his now.” I was infuriated. I never felt that kind of rage before.

The following day I plotted my revenge. While my mother and husband were gone I got busy. For context, my mother and her husband depended on me a lot while living with them. I took his brand new laptop, THAT HE BOUGHT FROM SELLING MY LATE GRANDMAS JADE PENDANT, and filled the bathtub up with water. I dropped it in the water and left it there for a good ten minutes.

I took his laptop charger and cut a small hole that he couldn’t see in it. I also made sure to dry the laptop off really well, and put everything back where it belonged. I went even further. I took everything I bought in that kitchen and donated it to the people who really needed it. The air fryer I bought? Donated. The microwave I bought, donated. The plates, bowls and cups? Donated.

The pantry cabinet I bought? Donated. I took it up a notch. I took all the toiletries I bought with my money out of the bathroom. I locked all of them in a lock box. You sell my grandma’s pendant? No more laptop! No more of anything I bought. The icing on the cake, I had proof of purchase of my grandmother’s pendant. I made his workplace aware that he is a thief.

