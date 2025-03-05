Her Sweet 85-Year-Old Neighbor Invited Her To A Party At His House And It’s As Adorable As You’d Think

The world is a dumpster fire right now, so I think we can all agree that we need as many positive stories as we can get right now!

And this one is gonna bring a huge smile to your face.

A woman posted a series of videos and showed viewers how a sweet neighbor of hers made her day.

In the first video, surveillance video from the woman’s porch showed Doug, her 85-year-old neighbor, dropping off an invite to a party at his house.

Doug’s invitation said that the party at his house started at 4 p.m. and would go “until the cops come.”

He added that food and drinks would be provided and people only needed to “bring a smile.”

Check out the first video.

In a follow-up video, the woman posted another video and she stopped by Doug’s house to tell him that she’d be coming to the shindig.

And in the third video, the TikTokker live-streamed from the party at Doug’s house and all kinds of people from all over the world tuned in to have a good time!

Check it out!

More of these kinds of heartwarming stories, please!

