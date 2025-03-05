Her Sweet 85-Year-Old Neighbor Invited Her To A Party At His House And It’s As Adorable As You’d Think
by Matthew Gilligan
The world is a dumpster fire right now, so I think we can all agree that we need as many positive stories as we can get right now!
And this one is gonna bring a huge smile to your face.
A woman posted a series of videos and showed viewers how a sweet neighbor of hers made her day.
In the first video, surveillance video from the woman’s porch showed Doug, her 85-year-old neighbor, dropping off an invite to a party at his house.
Doug’s invitation said that the party at his house started at 4 p.m. and would go “until the cops come.”
He added that food and drinks would be provided and people only needed to “bring a smile.”
Check out the first video.
@goodnewscorrespondent
To more neighbors like Doug! I want a follow up after the party @meeesher 🥹🥰
In a follow-up video, the woman posted another video and she stopped by Doug’s house to tell him that she’d be coming to the shindig.
@meeesher
He said thanks for all the love and asked when he should call Hollywood 😭😭😭😭😭 #invitation #neighbors #oldneighbor #partyinvitation #cryingintheclub #neighborhood #neighborhoodparty #bestneighborsever
And in the third video, the TikTokker live-streamed from the party at Doug’s house and all kinds of people from all over the world tuned in to have a good time!
Check it out!
@meeesher
He wanted to enjoy his party and not be on the camera for the rest of the night, so here’s our live from earlier! #dougswinterparty #dougsparty #neighborhoodparty #neighborhood #bestneighbors
Take a look at what viewers had to say.
This person was all about this story.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And one viewer spoke up.
More of these kinds of heartwarming stories, please!
