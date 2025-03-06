Here Are Some Tips For Enjoying Travel Without Experiencing Jet Lag

Traveling is something that so many people enjoy.

Unfortunately, a necessary part of the experience is actually, you know, traveling. Modes of transit can be crowded and unreliable (or downright dangerous), and the farther you go from home, the harder it might be for your body adjust to the change in time.

Most people are willing to put up with these minor annoyances for the major payoff of being somewhere new and interesting (or relaxing), but there are a few tips and tricks for helping deal with jet lag, at least.

Jet lag affects travelers who cross multiple time zones in a short space of time, leaving their circadian rhythm at a significant mismatch with the actual time they’re now existing in.

These issues can be exacerbated when your body thinks it’s time for bed but the sun has just risen, or vice versa, throwing off sleep pattens and tanking the first few days of your vacation.

Typical symptoms include fatigue, trouble sleeping or waking, feeling groggy and/or mentally fuzzy, or just an overall feeling of weariness or short-temper.

Most people will feel their circadian rhythm adjust within 1-1.5 days per time zone crossed – so if you’ve flown from New York to Japan, for example, if could take the better part of a week before you’re feeling back to normal.

Taking steps to prevent the worst of jet lag is easier than trying to fix it once it’s settled in, and the CDC recommends slightly adjusting your sleep patterns to the time zone you’ll be moving toward if you can. Shift your bedtime or wake time earlier or later to get a jump on the worst of the adjustment period.

It also helps to schedule a few lazy days on the front end of your trip, which will allow you to be your best self for the important part of your trip.

If you don’t have the time or warning to pre-game your trip, the CDC says there are some steps you can take once you’re already on your way that can hopefully alleviate symptoms.

You’ll want to stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and caffeine, both of which can mess with your circadian rhythm on their own.

Second, try not to give in to the desire to nap when the local populace would normally be awake. If you must, keep them to twenty minutes or less and at least 8 hours before you plan to go to bed.

Exercise, like a brisk walk, can help clear your head and inform your body what time of day it is in reality.

Eat at the “normal” time for your new time zone, especially a hearty breakfast to kick off your day.

