His Childless Sister Proposed A Different Birthday Payout Arrangement, But This Man Opposed Her Suggestion Because It’s Not What Their Mom Would Have Wanted

Some parents provide fairly for their family.

This man explains that his mom would generously give her children and grandchildren birthday checks as gifts.

She would give this to her 3 children, their spouses, and 3 grandchildren.

When their mom passed away, his childless sister complained that her family wasn’t getting paid enough.

AITA for opposing birthday payouts from my Mom’s estate which differ from what she’s done For several years now, my mom was being generous. She has been giving the people that she cares about a birthday check of approx. $1000. The same amount to everyone. But some years, a little more, and some years, a little less.

This man’s mom gifts her family cash on their birthdays.

The people she’s gifted are: Her 3 kids, their spouses, and her 3 grandchildren. I have 2 daughters, and one of my sisters has a son. The other sister has no children.

He and his wife received a check for $1250 on their birthdays.

This year, my mom gave my wife and I $1250 checks Both of our birthday’s are in January. My mom passed away in March, before anyone else’s birthday. My sister proposed paying the checks out for the remainder of the year from the estate. I’m okay with this.

His sister proposed a different arrangement.

The childless sister doesn’t want to do it the way that mom typically did it. She wants to give herself + spouse more because her family gets shorted (no money going to kids). She wants to make each family receive the same amount instead of each loved one.

But he doesn’t agree with it.

My mom has never done this because it would mean giving her children different amounts which she would never do and has never done. AITA for opposing this plan?

Doing what his mom would’ve done seems like the right course of action.

A person’s true personality emerges when there’s a will involved.

