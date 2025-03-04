His Colleague Made Fun Of Him And Called Him A Crybaby, So Little By Little He Messed With His Colleague’s Stuff To Inconvenience Him

Bullies seem to think their victims won’t fight back. That’s not always the case.

Colleague made fun of me and in return I mess with his stuff for months. I work in a big company as a leader of a Maintenance Team. One of our technical supervisors sat on my desktop chair. (He does some kind of planning and organizing job). This was when I came in for shift change about six months ago.

He had messed with my chair, moving it at the lowest possible position and lowering the angle of the backside, like he planned to sleep in the chair.

So I complained to him that I have to adjust it back, which is not a big deal. But then he started to make fun of me in a really annoying manner. He called me a crybaby and was seriously upset about my complaint. He just didn’t stop.

The thing is I now usually work night shifts, and I have access to his office (it’s a big office for twenty people). So I waited for some time and then started to mess with his stuff about three months ago.

I pulled the plug of his mouse so it’s loose multiple times. I changed the height of his chair just a bit but enough to be realised. I rearranged the stuff on his desk. Every single item, from left to right most of the time.

I ate Drops and put one little drop of sugar on his return key. I loosened the screw of his armrest a bit so it wasn’t fixed anymore. I exchanged the mine of a pen with an empty one… twice. I pulled about twenty pages of a post-it apart and put them back together so they barely stick anywhere. And some more. Lots of little inconviniences about two times a week for the last months.

Sometimes all it takes is a little creativity to get back at your bully.

