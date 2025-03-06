His Company Says He Tips Way Too Much And That He Should Tip According To The Amount Of Food He Orders, So He Decided To Order More Expensive Food

The tipping culture has become a topic of debate in many cities around the world.

This man admits to tipping servers generously because he respects their hard work and their time.

However, the company he’s working for said his tips are “too high.”

Instead of lowering his tips, he found another way to comply with the company policy.

Read the story below for all the details.

Company says I tip too high when I travel. Now I intentionally order more expensive food so I can tip what I think is an appropriate amount. When going over my expense report, my company saw I tipped 20% for lunch one afternoon. Lunch was $15, the tip was $3. They told me that is too much “because I wouldn’t do that with my money.” Heck yeah, I do.

This man justifies why he’s giving decent tips.

I just took the better part of an hour of my server’s time. The least I could do is leave $3. It’s $3 for crying out loud. But rules are rules.

In order to comply with the company’s rules, he decided to upgrade his meals.

However, my company is fairly generous allowing me $75 a day to spend on food. Which I never do, and that’s about to change. For lunch today, instead of my usual salad or sandwich, I went for the lobster grilled cheese and, of course, upgrades my regular fries to the duck fat fries. Enjoy “saving” that 5% for the rest of my travel meal expenses.

That really wasn’t an unreasonable tip. OP’s workaround sounds like a good one!

