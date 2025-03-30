His Coworker’s Car Is In The Shop And He Keeps Pestering Him To Lend Him One Of His Two Cars

Being down on your luck gets easier when people help you out and some people feel that means other people should take pity on them.

AITA for not letting a Coworker borrow one of my 2 cars I have 2 cars, a 4 cylinder for work and a 8 cylinder for fun. I use the 4 cylinder for a side hustle that brings in extra good cash and daily it when I just want a chill commute to and from work. My coworker beats up his 6 cylinder almost constantly and has been in the shop a few times already since we met.

When his is out of commission he asks and tries to peer pressure me into letting him borrow one of them. Both my engine and transmission has been replaced on the 4 cylinder but not due to thrashing on the needle everyday and has been good to me since. When other people let him borrow their car, he treats it like a toy that he can break and he does not have to deal with the consequences.

Were both in our early twenties and he tries to say I suck for not letting him borrow my cars so he can get to work. I’ll always offer a ride but never let him drive. Am I really a jerk for letting him struggle?

I don’t drive and the bus is totally fine!

