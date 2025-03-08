His Ex Owed Him A Thousand Dollars, But Now He’s Not Sure He Should Have Gotten it Back

Loaning a friend or family member a little money here and there never feels like a big deal, until the relationship falls apart.

Asking to be repaid can feel awkward, but what if you need the cash?

Loaning money to his ex left this guy between a rock and a hard place.

Check it out.

AITA for asking my ex for the money I lent her back? My (now ex) fiancé moved over to the US about a year and a half ago, and at the time she asked me for the loan of $1000, which I happily gave her. As to why it was a loan and not a gift, I’d already gifted a lot, and the phrase “loan” was hers and not mine, to the point where she messaged me afterwards to say “I owe XXXX $1000” by means of a record.

Sounds pretty official, even if THEY weren’t yet.

The following year and a half was a turbulent one – she got there with the idea that the streets were paved in gold (they’re not), didn’t follow up on her student visa, worked illegally and then claimed asylum without my knowledge, to list a few issues. Last October, she broke up with me via a 5 minute video call, and went no contact after a few messy conversations where I was trying to figure out what was going on.

Yikes, talk about heartbreak.

Fast forward to February, where she posted on social media a screenshot of a valentines message she received from some guy there. I’m not going to pretend it didn’t hurt – it did, the whole ordeal has, and I feel a lot of her posts were aimed to get a reaction. But I left it a few days and sent her a screenshot of her original message stating that she owed me money, along with a screenshot of my bank details. No nasty message, just “please transfer to this account ASAP.”

And the response?

Her response – to her credit she did transfer the money, but then immediately blocked me everywhere immediately afterwards. AITA for requesting my money back?

Let’s see what the commenters had to say:

Yeah, the internet was weirdly univocal on this one:

Heartbreak does weird things:



This was one of the few voices of dissent:



In the end, there’s no way for a breakup not to suck, or not to hurt.

You just have to make your way through it.

