His Future Sister-In-Law Wants Him To Sing At Her Wedding To Carry On A Family Tradition, But He Doesn’t Want To Sing

Being a best man has its duties and responsibilities.

This man was expected to sing at his brother’s wedding because he’s the best man, and it’s a tradition in the bride’s family.

The problem is that he doesn’t want to sing. Is it okay if he says “no”?

Read the story below for all the details.

My future SIL wants me to sing at her and my brother’s wedding My (26M) brother (29M) is getting married in August. I’m the best man. Yesterday, he told me that his future wife has a tradition in her family. It goes back to her grandparents and then her parents. It’s where the best man sings at the wedding.

This man’s future sister-in-law’s family expected the best man to sing.

The song is called “Morning has Broken.” And then he toasts the bride and groom. Her grandmother will be there at the wedding, and she’s really old. So my future sister-in-law wants to keep the tradition going.

His brother tried to lessen the pressure of performing.

I told my brother that I can’t really sing, and I don’t know the song. He said it’s just supposed to “be fun.” He added that I would just be singing along to a recording so it wouldn’t just be me singing.

He still wants to refuse.

He even offered to have the wedding singer sing it with me and her microphone would be louder than mine. Would I be the jerk if I just refused? Has anyone heard of such a thing before? It’s really strange to me.

That does seem like an unusual tradition, but I understand the bride wanting to keep the tradition alive. However, it seems like he should’ve been told about this before he accepted the title of best man.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a valid point.

While this person gives their personal thoughts.

No is a complete sentence, says this person.

This user thinks it’s way too intrusive.

Finally, short and simple.

Her family’s traditions are not yours.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.