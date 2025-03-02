His Girlfriend Wants Him To Become A Vegetarian And Do All The Cooking, But He Thinks She’s Asking Way Too Much

I don’t know about this one, folks…

AITA for not meal prepping for my vegetarian partner? “I (29m) spend most Saturdays or Sundays doing a meal prep for the upcoming week. I generally make meat meals, like yesterday for example I made rice bowls with ground beef and vegetables. As the title says my partner (28f) is a vegetarian (by choice). I do a lot of the cooking because she works odd hours at her retail job and I genuinely like cooking. Lots of times I’ll make things where meat and veggies can he added or just straight up veggie meals (think chickpea bowls).

The last few times I’ve made my meal prep my wife has commented she wished I would meal prep for her too. I will usually make extra carbs for her (rice, potatoes etc) and occasionally extra veggies. This morning she got very angry that I had my lunches all ready for the week and she only had the extra rice I made. I told her I’m happy to make extra rice or potatoes for her but I already spend an hour and half making my lunches. If she wanted to eat the meals as is (with meat) she could take them but I’m not spending another half an hour, 45 mins cooking meals just for her.

She said I could just go veggie too but I replied I don’t like soy and she doesn’t like beans so that won’t happen. I always feel hungry after eating solely vegetarian meals and I am trying to lose weight by limiting snacking. She stormed out this morning and isn’t responding to my texts. So my question is am I a jerk for not making her separate meals? Are we just at impasse?”

