His Mom Said “I’ll Need Your Car For A While,” And Was Disappointed To Find That Wasn’t An Option

Here’s a hot take: if you can get away with not having a car, do it.

They’re expensive, they can be dangerous, they’re bad for the environment, the list goes on.

But depending on where you live and what you do, you likely don’t have much of a choice.

Which can lead to situations like the one from Reddit user @MyLittleCutie13.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to let my mom “borrow” my car indefinitely? I (25M) bought my first car last year. Nothing fancy, but it’s MINE. I worked hard for it, and I pay for everything. Insurance, maintenance, gas, etc. My mom (48F) doesn’t have a car because she “doesn’t like the responsibility” and has always relied on borrowing from family or using public transport.

The latter is great, the former is clearly going to cause issues.

So, 3 days ago, my mom called (we talk pretty often) and casually mentioned, “I’ll need your car for a while”. I asked what she meant, and she said she had a new job starting soon (she told me about the job before) and didn’t want to deal with the bus schedule. I told her “I can drive you when I’m free, but I can’t just give you my car”.

The most reasonable response in the history of responses.

But then:

She acted all surprised, like I was being ridiculous. “You don’t need it all the time. I’ll just use it when you’re not!” I told her “You know I work full-time. I do actually need my car every day”. She then said “Well, we’re family. I let you live in my house for 18 years, and now I need your help.” (always brings that up as if she’s the only parent to ever do that) I told her, “That’s not the same thing. I bought this car with my own money”. She got mad and said I was being selfish and disrespectful.

I guess when you get used to being able to do something, having that perk removed feels like an attack.

Obviously she instantly told everybody, so my aunt even called me, saying I should “help my mom out” because she “sacrificed so much for me”. I stood my ground and said I won’t give my car away. If she needs a ride sometimes, I can help, but she needs to figure out a real solution. Now she’s barely speaking to me.

Ho-boy.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say:

Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise?

Everybody’s gotta stop making excuses:

You better watch out…

Parents can really DRIVE you crazy, huh?

I’ll see myself out.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.