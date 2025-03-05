His Mom Wants Him To Take Out A Loan For Her In His Name, But When He Refused She Got Really Upset

There’s always risk involved when taking out a loan for someone else.

This man shares that his mother asked him to take out a loan for her, but especially considering his work as a debt collector, he knows the risks very well.

Yet, he’s wondering if he should give in since it’s his mother.

Read the details of the story below.

AITA for not taking out a loan for my mother? I’m a 22 year-old male, and I’m living with my parents. Recently, my mother brought up the idea of taking out a loan in my name. It’s for my little brother (18M).

This man is working as a debt collector.

As a background, I’m a full-time worker, and I’ve been working full-time since I was 18. I first started at a warehouse, and now I’m working as a debt collector.

He contributes to the household.

I do contribute to my parents’ bills. I even offered to help them with Internet bills, but they refused. They only want my fortnightly payments. I do make that on time, and I’m never missing a day.

His car loan is about to finish, but he’s saving up for something.

Recently, I realized that my car loan for my car is finishing up with only $1000 to go. I do have a trip overseas next month, so I’m saving money for that, too.

His little brother graduated high school.

My little brother doesn’t have a full license. In fact, he’s still on a learner’s permit, so he still can’t drive yet. He graduated high school last year with flying colours. None of us could be any more proud of him. He’s done so much better than all of us.

His mom wanted to buy his little brother a car.

We are so proud of him, and my mum wanted to get a new car for him. The problem is, she wanted me to take the loan out in my name for her because I have a better credit score than she does.

He declined because he knew it was risky.

I flat out refused. As I work in debt collecting, I see people take loans and credit for other people, and it never ends well for them. So I declined, citing the dangers of taking a loan out in my name.

His mother got upset.

She said she wouldn’t help me out with anything anymore and called me a jerk. I didn’t think it’s wrong for me to decline, especially in my field. But since it’s my mother asking me for help, I feel conflicted. AITA?

It sounds like he made an educated decision.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks what the mother wanted to happen is unfair.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

And lastly, people are simply saying, “Don’t do it.”

Taking a loan out for other people is not a smart move.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.