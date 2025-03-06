His Mother’s Boyfriend Was Lecturing Him On His Cell Phone Use, And When He Told His Mom He Didn’t Want A Lecture, His Mom Took Away His Cell Phone

Isn’t it annoying when people who aren’t even close to you decide to lecture you on your personal life choices?

This guy had to deal with his mother’s boyfriend lecturing him for no reason. All the guy wanted was a snack, but instead, he found himself in a stressful situation.

Check out the full story.

AITAH? I told my mom I went downstairs for food not a life lesson. My moms boyfriend has been coming over more often recently and we don’t have the best relationship. Firstly because they dated before meeting my dad and after they got a divorce, this just made me a bit skeptical.

For the actual story part he was over like 30 minutes ago and I went downstairs, not really knowing he was there but I was starving. As I went down he said good morning so I said it back and I went to the kitchen.

He simply wanted the cookies!

After I came back with some oreos (not really important) he tried starting up a random conversation about cellphones and how I wouldn’t understand, and I ” am on it to much” So I told my mom that I was going back to my room. But my moms boyfriend didn’t really care and kept saying how when I get into junior year this attitude wouldn’t work and how I’m going to get into a fight.

That escalated quickly!

I don’t know why but that pulled a nerve. So told my mom that I wasn’t downstairs to have a life lesson but for food. And so she took my phone and called me an AH.

GEEZ! This is outrageous!

All he wanted was a snack! But sometimes it’s best to stay quiet.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes the boyfriend is trying to annoy this kid for no reason.

This user thinks this kid should play reverse psychology on the boyfriend!

This user knows the boyfriend is clever enough to trick the kid.

Exactly! This user wants him to clear things up with his mom.

That’s fun! This user has a phrase they go by in such situations and it seems pretty helpful!

Mom’s boyfriend needs to stop trying to act like his parent.

GOVERNMENT SINGLE MOM TEST – AITA

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.