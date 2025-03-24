March 23, 2025 at 11:55 pm

His Neighbor’s Dog Kept Barking Early In The Morning, So He Recorded It And Played It Back To Them Through Speaker Horns Pointed At Their House

by Mila Cardozo

Speaker horn against blue sky

Pexels/Reddit

Rest assured the noisier a dog is, the more their owners are used to it, so they’re unbothered. Also, dogs bark at the neighbors, not at their owners.

In this case, though, a man managed to show his neighbors exactly what he had to suffer through by recording the barking noise and forcing them to hear it.

Let’s read the story.

Peace and serenity at last!

I got some PA loudspeaker horns to battle my neighbors dog, after being rudely awoken way too early for a few weeks in a row.

Well, I decided to record my neighbors dog during one of these sessions.

He had a Machiavellian plan.

I then went ahead and got four speaker horns from craigslist and set them up pointed towards my neighbors house.

I then played the recording of my neighbors dog barking for them one early morning for about an hour.

That seemed to have solved the issue.

Have not heard the dog since.

He is still there, but somehow the neighbors magically seems to have a better handle on the barking.

What a boss. He showed them what he had to endure on a daily basis.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/ProRevenge

No sympathy? Okay.

Source: Reddit/ProRevenge

Someone has a different take.

Source: Reddit/ProRevenge

Another reader chimes in.

Source: Reddit/ProRevenge

Someone shares a similar story.

Source: Reddit/ProRevenge

This is a man who let his intrusive thoughts win.

You just can’t get away with depriving people of sleep for long.

