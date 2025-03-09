His Sister Has Been Irresponsible, So He Won’t Let Her Borrow His Car And She’s Furious

Family dynamics are complicated.

AITA for refusing to lend my car to my younger sister? My younger sister recently got her driver’s license and has been asking to borrow my car frequently. I let them use it a couple of times, but each time she brings it back, there’s barely and fuel in it (fuel is getting really expensive for me) and once even with a small scratch.

I tried talking to her about it but she didn’t really take it seriously. Last weekend, she asked to borrow it again for a road trip with her friends. I refused, explaining that I needed the car and that I wasn’t comfortable lending it to her for such a long trip and in case anything happened to it, especially given her track record.

She got really upset and mad and accused me of not trusting her and being overly protective of my car. She hasn’t talked to me since and my parents are saying I should be more supportive. I feel like she should get a job and save up for a car just like I did , but do you think I’m being too strict?

