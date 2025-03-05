His Stepdaughter Broke The Rules, And He Tried Unsuccessfully To Keep It A Secret

“It’ll be fine as long as you don’t tell mom” are some famous last words.

AITA for not telling my wife about my stepdaughter breaking the rules? I have a 15 year old stepdaughter, Alice, and have been involved in her life she was 4. Two weeks ago, my wife and I were going to be away for work, but I ended up coming home early due to work issues. Alice decided to take the opportunity to have her girlfriend over and did not ask or let us know.

While this is obviously against the rules, she’s generally a great kid and it’s not like she’s a troublemaker or anything. And my wife can be strict and overprotective. So I basically agreed to not tell her mum this time as long as she actually talks to one of us next time.

My wife ending up running into the girlfriend’s father and it came up when they talked about the girls spending so much time together apparently. She knew I came home early, put two and two together and was not happy with either of us. Alice is now grounded for a month, which is ridiculous for a first time offense when she hasn’t had any real misbehavior all last year.

I get it might not be perfect and while I’m involved in her parenting, I’m not the biological parent. But in this context I feel a bit of slack is fair, you know? Give her a bit of grace instead of excessive punishment proving my [dang] point in the first place. But my wife is upset with us both and obviously thinks I am [a jerk] and wrong not to tell her. Am I wrong here?

