His Wife Expects Him To Stroke Her Hair For Hours On End, But He’s Over It And Has Started Avoiding Situations Where She’ll Ask For A Massage

Relationships are all about balance…

The give and take, if you will…

But what happens when one person in the duo wants a little too much?

That’s what this guy is going through and he asked Reddit users what they think about how he reacted.

Read on and see what you think!

Wife insists on hair ‘massage’ for hours, anytime we lay down? “Don’t get me wrong I love my wife, but literally anytime we lay down in bed or the couch, she insists I am dedicated to stroking her hair.

For example, could be watching a movie and on hour 2, the second I stop she will say “massage” all cutesy repeatedly, every time I stop even for a moment. Also, laying in bed she will wake me up if I stop stroking her hair for 2 seconds.

He’s over it!

It’s honestly starting to get annoying, as I can’t read a book or scroll my phone in peace without demands for massage.

I swear I’m not joking, sometimes I just want to relax without angling my arm or hand awkwardly for hours at a time, it’s very, very boring. I’m starting to find reasons to not find myself in these positions. AITA?”

It seems like a lot to ask for someone to stroke your hair for hours without stopping.

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

I’m not sure these two are compatible…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.