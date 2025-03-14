Hobby Lobby Customer Bought A Pillow For Her Child, But The Next Day She Found They Had Gouged Her
by Ben Auxier
Hobby Lobby is a store that’s had no shortage of controversies in the past, and thanks to TikTok user @lifeandstylebykayla, they’ve got one more.
“Hobby Lobby count your days,” she begins.
“My son and I went to Hobby Lobby last week, and we were shopping, and he found this cute little baseball pillow, and we got it.”
“Says $11.99,” she shared, displaying the yellow price sticker tag.
“It wasn’t on sale or anything.”
“I thought okay, that’s a little expensive, but he had been sick, whatever, you know.”
“This morning, he finds this tag and he peels it off,” she says, doing the same.
“$8.99, says the price printed to the item itself. Do you see that? And they covered it up with a ‘your price $11.99’ tag. Hobby Lobby, what? This is insane.”
Again, this isn’t the first (or worst) controversy the store has faced:
Always check, I guess?
Everyone hated that.
They’re a long time gone.
Maybe just try Michael’s?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.