Hobby Lobby Customer Bought A Pillow For Her Child, But The Next Day She Found They Had Gouged Her

Hobby Lobby is a store that’s had no shortage of controversies in the past, and thanks to TikTok user @lifeandstylebykayla, they’ve got one more.

“Hobby Lobby count your days,” she begins.

“My son and I went to Hobby Lobby last week, and we were shopping, and he found this cute little baseball pillow, and we got it.”

“Says $11.99,” she shared, displaying the yellow price sticker tag.

“It wasn’t on sale or anything.”

“I thought okay, that’s a little expensive, but he had been sick, whatever, you know.”

“This morning, he finds this tag and he peels it off,” she says, doing the same.

“$8.99, says the price printed to the item itself. Do you see that? And they covered it up with a ‘your price $11.99’ tag. Hobby Lobby, what? This is insane.”

