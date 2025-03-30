Homeowner Is Upset That His Neighbor’s Garbage Bins Are Blocking His Driveway, So He Decides To Kick Them Out Of The Way

What would you do if you had a neighbor who always put her garbage bins in front of your driveway? Would you confront the neighbor about it, or would you move the bins out of the way?

In today’s story, one man tried both tactics, but when the neighbor continued to block his driveway with her garbage, he decided to try a different approach.

Let’s see what he did and if he went too far.

AITA (34M) for “stooping to a new low” by kicking our neighbours garbage bins out of the way whenever she (37F..?) leaves it in front of our driveway Context- new neighbour moved in, she was nice enough at first- but she has a serious problem with how she handles garbage days. Im not sure how tf one woman can create so much garbage. She will have her bins out but its always overfilling. Many times I’ve come out of my driveway to go to work to see a pile of spilled over fresh garbage sitting right in front of my driveway after the racoons got to it, or all her bins blocking my car from leaving.

His neighbor makes excuses for the problem.

I’ve spoken to her many times about this and she always says that she does and claims it must be getting moved around by the wind or knocked over by racoons lol. There is no way in hell all that garbage is getting blown around by the wind. The racoon part I believe, but there are locks on the garbage bins for a reason, and if you cant close it because theres too much trash thats a YOU problem. Lately, even when I know shes home- she will ignore me at her door.

The raccoon mess is the worst part.

I always back out of my driveway and I will see bins blocking my path. I tolerate moving them out of the way even though it makes me mad every morning. What I cant tolerate is when racoons get into her stuff and as Im backing out I see piles and piles of freaking garbage blocking my path. I’ve had to use a shovel to get it out of the way.

He decided to do something different.

I’ve been waking up a bit earlier to move her garbage, and the other day I asked myself why the heck I am going out of my way to help this stupid idiot. I took a good look at her bins and just kicked them as hard as I could over to her side and the garbage spilled over to her driveway instead of mine.

His course of action seems to be effective.

I’ve noticed now she is slowly learning to take proper care of her garbage and sometimes she even puts it on the other side of her driveway. She has been alot better lately but not perfect. She sometimes now locks the bins hinges and keeps it on the other side of the street, but whenever I catch it in front of my driveway I will kick it back to her side.

His wife doesn’t agree with what he’s doing.

Told my wife about it and she said this is so “pathetically low” of me. She doesnt have to wake up and deal with someone else’s stuff so I dont really expect her to understand- or maybe I am just a POS idk. I feel like Ive done my part being nice, IDGAF anymore. AITA?

I’d be upset too if I had to move someone else’s garbage in order to get out of my driveway. This lady needs to change, but I’m not sure literally kicking over her garbage bins is the best way to make that happen.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s all the neighbor’s fault.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another person would’ve reacted similarly.

Here’s a suggestion for the wife.

That neighbor sounds really frustrating!

