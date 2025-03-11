Homeowner Isn’t Happy About The Prefabricated Home He Bought Only Six Months Ago. – ‘Now I have water damage all over my walls.’

Are prefabricated homes the way to go?

They certainly sound like a good deal, but maybe they’re not all that they’re cracked up to be.

A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about all the problems he’s had with the prefabricated Clayton home he bought only six months ago.

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “DO NOT BUY FROM CLAYTON HOMES!!!”

The man showed viewers the floor in his home and said, “See this, right here? Black mold.”

He added, “That started happening six months after we moved in. Called their free warranty company, and guess what? They won’t do anything. Told us there was nothing wrong with the houses.”

The man explained, “Now I have water damage all over my walls, my back door’s rotted out, I have a hole in my floor, and black mold.”

He said his family can’t stay in the house and that he’s working with his insurance company to figure something out because Clayton won’t help him out at all.

Check out the video.

The man posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about this unfortunate situation.

Check out what he had to say.

In another follow-up video, he told viewers that a representative from Clayton got in touch with him because his TikTok video went viral.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

What a nightmare!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.