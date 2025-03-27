Homeowner Tries To Fool Prospective Buyers On Property Line, But Neighbor Fights Back With Clear Indicators

Real estate scams can get really creative.

What would you do if you knew your neighbor was trying to lie about the size of his property in order to try to trick potential buyers into spending more than they should?

One Redditor’s dad finds himself in a situation like this and is determined to make sure his neighbor doesn’t get away with it.

Dishonest neighbor finds himself unable to sell his house Years ago, my neighbor was trying to sell his house during the fall, and he was selling it for incredibly more than it was worth….almost six figures higher.

To make the property seem worth that figure, he would wake up early in the morning and take a leaf blower and blow the leaves past his front lawn into our backyard and then some making it seem like his “front yard” went all the way to our driveway and also included our beautiful tree, older than all the homes in the area combined. We never had a backyard fence because his kids were my age, and we’d all play on the swing attached to that tree together. We were all cool.

However, the OP’s father was skeptical.

My dad wasn’t too keen on this because he didn’t want to get in a property dispute with the new owner, so he found the official property lines, and guess what? His “front lawn” ended about 3 feet from his house. So my dad bought some little stakes with orange ribbon and hammered them into the ground to show where the actual property line was.

But those stakes were quickly abandoned — by the scamming neighbor.

Next day, they were gone, thrown into the woods that surround us. My dad fetched them, nailed them back in and knocked on the door asking him to cut the garbage. Next day, gone once again with a passive-aggressive note on our door (my dad is a rather intimidating guy when frustrated, and he was apparently to scared to be confrontational) saying we need to just be cool with it and let him do his scam, so he can sell the house.

That’s when the father decided to level up.

My dad then decided to up the ante and went to a hardware store and bought 4 12-ft iron rods, took out his ladder, and used the backside of an axe to nail it about 8-9 ft INTO THE GROUND and then watered the grass or did something so it couldn’t just be yanked right out. So now, there were just four ugly rods poking out of the lawn with bright orange ribbon tied to the top. My family goes away for a weekend, comes back Monday, and all four are gone tossed into the woods. And our backyard, in those four spots, are trashed with little holes from when he spent, hopefully a long time, digging those bad boys up.

This did not go over well with the OP’s dad.

Obviously, my dad was furious, and he just silently stood there for about 20 minutes with a burning rage deep inside, and our entire family could [feel] him scheming. He turned around, hopped back in the car, and disappeared for hours, only to return with a tow truck coming behind him.

And you’ll never believe what he picked up…

He popped over to a junk yard, found essentially a FRAME of a car and bought it for its worth in metal, and then had it SHIPPED to his backyard, which he plopped just before the property line. My dad walked into our house like a great conqueror saying, “Let’s see him throw THAT into the woods” The neighbor showed up later that afternoon, followed by prospective buyers who just stood in his driveway gawking at the junker four feet from the house.

And this neighbor had quite the reaction in return.

He tried to brush it off and, as soon as they left, he came over just yelling about how he was going to call the cops on us and home association for depreciating the value of his property to which my dad said sure go ahead, and I’ll let them know about what you’ve been pulling for the past few weeks. Eventually, they came to the agreement that the junker would leave the yard if he PAID to have it removed and shipped away and, ever since then, he stopped messing with the yard and stopped messing with the leaves.

What does Reddit think of this property line escalation? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

This neighbor got what he deserved for trying to scam innocent buyers.

