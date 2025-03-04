Horrible Neighbor Is Happy When A Woman’s Car Is Stolen Because Now She Can Park In The Empty Space. Then The Woman Got Her Car Back, And The Neighbor Still Wants To Park In The Taken Spot.

Some people can really be a pain in the neck and there’s nothing you can do about it! But wait, maybe there is something you can do about it!

This woman had to deal with a horrible neighbor who wanted to park her car in the woman’s assigned parking spot. While the neighbor is quite demanding, the woman has an idea about what to do if she parks there again.

Check out the whole story.

Neighbor’s mother wants my husband’s parking spot permanently Our car was stolen in June and then returned to us at the end of July. It’s being worked on and my husband has had to tell our neighbor’s mother who visits she can no longer park in our parking spot. All well and good until today when I am coming home from some errands.

The lady had a request.

The lady is on our stoop asking for my husband and if there is a way he can extend her parking allowance in our spot. She explains she is moving into the townhouse next to us to help care for her grandkids and she sees that our car as a lost cause.

She has said that us losing our car was great so she can park closer to the townhouse and not have to park on the street.

What I told her and what my roommate/landlord has told her is thus, “the car is being returned and enstated in October and you have until then to make arrangements.”

This is a pretty bold request.

This woman who I am assuming has NO SENSE of reality said the chances of our car ever working is nil and that we should just GIVE HER the parking spot. (Our townhouses have assigned parking and guest parking spots are adjacent) I told her she has to wait till my husband comes home and talk to him.

She wasn’t giving up!

She literally said she won’t talk to him and will just take the spot whenever she wants regardless if we get our car working or not. (Car is currently at my husband’s father’s being worked on) I know it seems petty but I am considering calling a tow truck the next time she does this.

YIKES! That sounds like a problematic neighbor! She should definitely call a tow truck!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user fully supports calling the tow truck on this woman!

That’s right! This user thinks installing a camera might ensure the car’s safety!

That’s right! This user knows the neighbor doesn’t deserve to use that spot anymore.

This user thinks warning the neighbor about the tow truck might also do the job.

That’s right! This user suggests going ahead with the tow truck.

The neighbor could’ve tried asking nicely.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.