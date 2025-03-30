Hotel Guests Party Loudly All Night, But Sleepless Neighbor Blasts A Screaming Preacher At Full Volume As Payback

There’s nothing worse than trying to sleep in a hotel room while the people next door turn their stay into a never-ending party.

So, what would you do if your neighbors kept you up all night with their shouting, music, and chaos, only for hotel staff to shrug it off?

Would you suffer in silence and then move on?

Or would you find a way to make it hard for them to sleep?

In the following story, one hotel guest deals with this exact scenario.

Here’s what he did.

Want to trash your hotel room while I’m trying to sleep? Listen to a fire-and-brimstone sermon. I was staying at a hotel outside of Boston. The people in the room next door were clearly partying. Okay, fine. But it got later and later, and they got louder and started throwing things. I called the front desk and got, “There’s nothing I can do.”

Good luck sleeping through all of this noise.

They didn’t have another room available. The next morning I had to leave around 5:00. They were finally sleeping. I found a gospel show with a preacher who was screaming, swiveled the TV so it was flush against their wall, cranked up the volume to 100, threw the remote in the garbage can outside, and drove off.

Yikes! Hope this taught them.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about people partying in hotels.

This would’ve been a good way to handle it.

Too funny!

Here’s a great way to call out the hotel for lying.

These people didn’t mind their deal.

They definitely should’ve been kicked out.

No hotel should allow guests to party through the night and disrupt other people – that’s not right.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.