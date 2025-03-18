Human Resources Tries To Fire Longtime Employee Before He Gets His Pension, But He Outsmarts Them And Stays Until Retirement

Corporate schemes don’t always work, especially when the target knows how to fight back.

So, what would you do if your company started looking for ways to push you out right before you could claim your hard-earned pension?

Would you let them railroad you into an early exit?

Or would you make sure they played by the same rules they tried to use against you?

In the following story, one employee finds himself dealing with this very dilemma and turns HR tactics against them.

Here’s the full story.

HR tried to Get Rid of my Dad right before he was able to get his pension My Father has worked for a Forbes 500 company since the 1970s. He moved up the ranks as a software engineer and manager and has patents for the company that saved it millions of dollars. He’s almost to pension age, and suddenly, HR starts making his life miserable. He noticed this trend was happening to some of his coworkers when they were getting close to age 60 as well. HR Lady calls him into the office and says that he was not punching in and out at the correct time. My Father, an engineer, is very very detail oriented. He knew that these were false accusations and asked HR to prove it.

Their proof was always weak or nonexistent.

They came back a week later and couldn’t prove it. And he said, “Of course you can’t. I have been driving the corporate carpool bus from [A major city 40 miles away from the company] for the last 15 years. I always have 16 witnesses on my clock in time, and I haven’t been late in 15 years.” HR Lady came back a week later, and they said that they were going to fire him for letting people into the building without badging. He asked to see when and where he was letting someone into the building without badging. They showed that he held the door for his best friend, who had also been working there since the 70s, who had his foot cut off after having type 2 diabetes. He was in a wheelchair.

He turned the whole thing around on them.

Prior to this, my dad took the chief of security out for lunch and told him about how this company wanted him to leave before he got his pension, so he got some footage of his own. My dad said, “That is very interesting. Are you going to fire me for holding the door for my best friend of 35 years after his foot was amputated and he was in a wheelchair? Fine, then, I hope you fire the CEO and yourself as well!!!” He then proceeded to show footage of the HR lady holding the door for his friend and the CEO holding the door for his friend. My Father ended up staying there until he got his pension.

Bravo! His plan worked well!

Shame on that company!

The ones who do this should be publicly shamed so everyone knows which corporations mistreat their employees.

